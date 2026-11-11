Utah Royals hope to keep momentum rolling in NWSL playoffs

HERRIMAN, Utah — The Utah Royals are two wins away from an NWSL championship after winning their first-ever playoff game last week in an upset win over San Diego.

Now, the team is in the semifinals against Washington on Saturday morning. After two disappointing seasons in 2024 and 2025, the Royals had a goal of making the playoffs this year.

Have they exceeded their expectations?

"Yes, I have to be honest, it did," said Royals head coach Jimmy Coenraets. "Going into the season, we obviously had an idea of what we wanted to do. It took a lot of people and a lot of effort, but if you look at it back right now, and we're not done yet, we can be happy about what we've done in 2026."

'This group, we really like each other," said Royals midfielder Madison Hammond. "I think there is a togetherness that comes when you have a locker room that is on the same page and shows up every day wanting to battle for yourself and also battle for the person that is next to you.

"There is just a lot of pride and a lot of joy that has been in this locker room this year, and that has been the key, hyping each other up in our wins and being able to pull ourselves through when the results haven't gone our way."

The Royals are underdogs against Washington, but this team has that "why not us" attitude.

"100 percent," said Coenraets. "I think in the beginning of the season we were picked last by NWSL experts. You got into the playoffs and picked to lose again. You have this feeling that people underestimate the power of our group. It's a magical moment when those things get together, and there's some luck involved, but it also shows the strength of this group."

"I can't even describe to you the adrenaline that I just came down from like 24 hours ago, but it just sits in your stomach where you are like this is the belief that you have and you keep telling yourself day in and day out, and when you can feel a moment like that, and it's really palpable, there is no way like you can't be like why not."