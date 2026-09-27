Grady Brosterhous throws for 242 yards and 2 TDs to help Utah State beat Troy 21-10

LOGAN, Utah — Grady Brosterhous threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards as Utah State scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to beat Troy 21-10 on Saturday.

The Aggies (1-3) trailed 10-7 at halftime before Brosterhous connected with Eli Wood for a 5-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to give Utah State the lead.

Javen Jacobs added a 6-yard touchdown run with 4:51 left in the third to make it 21-10. The score, Utah State's first rushing touchdown of the season, capped a drive aided by three Troy personal fouls.

Brosterhous opened the scoring with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Javon Robinson less than two minutes into the game. He completed 18 of 28 passes and did not turn the ball over.

Jacobs finished with 84 yards on 14 carries as Utah State rushed for 171 yards.

Troy (2-2) took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter on Ethan Head's 45-yard field goal.

Goose Crowder threw for 226 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times. David Kabongo made Utah State's third interception to help seal the win.

Up next

Troy: has a nine-day bye before opening Sun Belt play at home on Oct. 6 vs. Southern Miss.

Utah State: at Boise State next Saturday.

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