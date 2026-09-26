Fast-starting Utes get career-high 174 yards from Wayshawn Parker in 31-17 win over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Wayshawn Parker broke a 54-yard run on the game's opening play from scrimmage for the first of his three touchdowns and No. 15 Utah held off Iowa State in the second half to beat the Cyclones 31-17 Saturday.

Parker rushed for a career-high 174 yards and two TDs on 18 carries and caught five passes for 65 yards and a score for the Utes (4-0, 1-0 Big 12).

Jaylen Raynor got the Cyclones (2-2, 0-1) within 24-17 early in the fourth quarter, scoring on an 8-yard run and throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Overby after Overby had stretched the ball over the line to convert a fourth-and-12 on the previous play.

The Utes punted on their first three series of the second half and then put away the Cyclones with a 61-yard drive ending with Devon Dampier's 13-yard TD pass to Parker and Jackson Bennett's interception on the first play of Iowa State's ensuing possession.

Parker led a Utah rushing attack that finished with 206 yards, and Dampier was 18 of 27 for 206 yards and two TDs.

Raynor was 21 of 40 for 205 yards for Iowa State and Aiden Flora ran 13 times for 54 yards and caught five balls for 53.

On the Utes' first touchdown, Dampier went into motion as Parker took a direct snap. Parker turned as if he would pitch the ball to Dampier and then bounced to his left, avoided diving safety Duhron Goodman and outran two other defenders to the end zone.

Braden Pegan caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Dampier, and Parker's 1-yard run put the Utes up 24-3 at half.

The Takeaway

Utah: The Utes have scored 30 or more points in 10 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS of games scoring 30-plus points.

Iowa State: The Cyclones' offense couldn't find a rhythm early and failed to convert a third down on seven attempts in the first half.

Up next

Utah: Hosts Kansas on Oct. 10.

Iowa State: Hosts West Virginia next Saturday.

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