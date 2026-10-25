Texas State tops Utah State 20-17 on Jacob Bonilla's field goal late in fourth quarter

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Jacob Bonilla's 37-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining lifted Texas State to a 20-17 victory over Utah State on Saturday night.

A week after setting a school record with 716 yards of offense in a 66-27 rout of Colorado State, the Bobcats won with 250 total yards.

Texas State's offense managed one touchdown drive and two field goals by Bonilla, one a 51-yarder. The Bobcats got a big boost from Jaylen Jenkins' 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Utah State led 9-7 at halftime then Texas State opened the third quarter with Brad Jackson's 3-yard touchdown run at the end of a 13-play, 78-yard drive. The Bobcats added Bonilla's 51-yard field goal for a 17-9 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Utah State tied it at 17 with 8 minutes remaining when wide receiver Anthony Garcia hit Kaina Watson with a 6-yard touchdown pass followed by a 2-point conversion.

Texas State then took six minutes off the clock with a 13-play drive that ended with Bonilla's 37-yarder with 1:56 remaining.

Utah State had a chance to tie on the final play but Kian Afrookhteh, who kicked three field goals in the first half, missed from 48 yards.

Grady Brosterhous passed for 206 yards for Utah State (2-5, 1-2 Pac-12). Brad Jackson threw for 167 yards for Texas State (4-3, 2-1).

The only other matchup between the Aggies and Bobcats was a 38-7 victory for Utah State in 2012 when the teams were in the Western Athletic Conference.

Up next

Utah State will play at home against Colorado State next Saturday.

Texas State plays at Boise State next Saturday.