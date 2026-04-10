Former University of Utah All-American skier Guro Jordheim killed in avalanche

SALT LAKE CITY — Former University of Utah skier Guro Jordheim has been identified as one of two people killed in an avalanche in Norway earlier this week.

The university's ski team posted about the loss of Jordheim on social media Thursday.

"Guro was loved by everyone who knew her, both on and off the skis. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, teammates and loved ones," the team wrote.

Jordheim was reportedly one of four people swept up in the avalanche on Monday in an area near Hemsedal. All four were quickly located, but Jordheim and a Swedish man died at the scene.

According to proxskiing.com, the 29-year-old Jordheim had been working the ski patrol in the area at the time of the avalanche.

From 2017-20, Jordheim was a seven-time All-American at Utah and was named the 2020 USCSCA women's Nordic Skier of the Year. While Jordheim competed at Utah, the Utes won two NCAA Championships.

Following her time at Utah, Jordheim competed in cross-country skiing before retiring from competitive skiing last year.