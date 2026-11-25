SSALT LAKE CITY, Utah — At 11-0, Utah is the last unbeaten team standing in college football, and the spotlight is getting brighter by the week.

The Utes have secured their spot in the Big 12 Championship, while quarterback Devin Dampier has emerged as one of the nation's top Heisman Trophy contenders.

Utah Utes stand alone as college football’s last undefeated team at 11-0:

Utah Utes stand alone as college football’s last undefeated team

With the stakes rising and national attention following their every move, the question becomes: how does this team keep its focus with so much on the line? For Dampier, the answer starts with taking things one game at a time.

"Man, the hardest thing is honestly just to continue to focus on your next game," said Dampier.

Even with a berth in the conference title game secured, Dampier says the team can't afford to get caught up in what it has already accomplished.

"For us not to get all big-headed, well, we made it already, or especially for me, I've made it already. You know, it's not that mentality," he said.

Instead, the Utes are keeping their sights on something bigger: their national championship goals.

"We told ourselves we wanted to play in the championship, the College Football Playoff championship, and just to continue to stick to the goal is what's gotten us here," he said. "Just to be able to change your mindset after every win."

And while the pressure continues to build, there's another ingredient helping Utah stay grounded: having fun.

That energy is something Utah safety and Holladay native Jackson Bennee says is easy to see on the field and inside the locker room.

"So many times this year, I've just talked to one of the corners or linebackers or safeties or whatever and just say, 'Man, isn't football so fun? Like, this is awesome,'" Bennee said with a smile.

For Bennee, the excitement comes from making plays and experiencing the game alongside his teammates.

"There's a lot of awesome sports, but there's nothing like football. It's the best team sport ever," he said.

That togetherness has helped fuel Utah's undefeated run, even as individual accolades and championship expectations continue to grow.

The Utes are proving that staying focused doesn't mean ignoring the spotlight. It means keeping their attention on the next challenge, enjoying the journey, and remembering the team goals that got them here.

Utah closes out its regular season Friday against West Virginia on FOX 13 News, with an undefeated record and a championship opportunity still in front of them.