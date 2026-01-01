Jason Beck, Jay Hill follow Whittingham to Michigan, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — The exodus of assistant coaches to the University of Michigan behind Kyle Whittingham has begun, with multiple reports saying Utes offensive coordinator Jason Beck and BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill are headed to Ann Arbor.

While no official announcement has been made, several outlets have confirmed both moves, including ESPN.

Whittingham himself alluded to Beck's hire while appearing during Michigan's appearance in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

"He's a guy that's moved the football and scored points everywhere he's been, and it's going to be a big plus for us having him there in Ann Arbor — as well as a bunch of the other guys that were on the staff at Utah are going to come with him," said Whittingham.

The departures were widely expected after Whittingham was named the new head coach at Michigan.

In his lone season at Utah, Beck led the Utes to the fifth highest scoring offense in the country behind one of the top running games in college football.

Behind Beck's offense, Utah crushed Nebraska in Wednesday's Las Vegas, with the Utes putting up 535 yards of total offense in the 44-22 win.

Over the last three seasons at BYU, Hill masterminded a Cougars defense that was among the most feared in the Big 12 Conference. The longtime head coach at Weber State, Hill immediately transformed the BYU defense upon his arrival in Provo.