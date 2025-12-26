Kyle Whittingham named new Michigan head coach, won't stay with Utes for bowl game

SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Whittingham was named the next head coach of the University of Michigan football team on Friday.

Weeks after he announced he'll step down as University of Utah's head football coach following the upcoming bowl game, Whittingham quickly lined up a new job.

"I am grateful to our administration, staff, players, and coaches for their commitment, trust, and hard work throughout the years," said Whittingham in a statement released by the University of Utah. "This university and football program mean a great deal to me, and I am proud of what we have built together. I appreciate the support from the University of Utah allowing me to step away at this time.

"I also want to thank our fans. Your loyalty, passion, and support have been second to none. Whether at Rice-Eccles Stadium or representing Utah across the country, you have made this time special and created memories that will last a lifetime."

ESPN was first to report Michigan targeting Whittingham, 66, to lead its program after firing Sherrone Moore due to an alleged relationship with a member of the school's staff.

ESPN reporters Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel said Whittingham agreed to a 5-year, $41 million deal with Michigan. The duo reported that Whittingham flew to Las Vegas with his Utes team, where he informed them of his decision. He will now fly to Orlando where the Wolverines are playing in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31, the same day Utah is scheduled to face Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl.

"Kyle Whittingham is a well-respected and highly successful head coach who is widely recognized as a leader of exceptional character and principled leadership," said Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel.

While announcing his move to leave the Utes on Dec. 12 after 21 years as head coach, Whittingham never said that he was retiring, leading many to believe he would eventually return to the sidelines.

With his next stop confirmed, Whittingham has likely begun making calls to put together a new coaching staff at Michigan, with those who currently work for him at Utah figuring to be on his wish list, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley has already been named as Whittingham's successor at Utah and will lead the team in the Las Vegas Bowl.

"The University of Utah is grateful for Coach Whittingham’s incredible contributions over his long tenure at the university, and we wish him and his family all the best with this next step in his career," said Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan.

Since firing Moore, Michigan had remained relatively quiet about its search for a new head coach, although rumors connected several people to the coveted job.

Whittingham played for BYU, and apart from a few seasons at Idaho State, has never coached outside the state of Utah.