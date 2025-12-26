Michigan focused on Kyle Whittingham as next head coach, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Weeks after he announced he'll step down as University of Utah's head football coach following the upcoming bowl game, Kyle Whittingham may have already lined up a new job.

An ESPN report says the University of Michigan is targeting Whittingham to lead its program after firing Sherrone Moore due to an alleged relationship with a member of the school's staff.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel acknowledge Whittingham is now the focus of the Michigan search.

While announcing his move to leave the Utes on Dec. 12 after 21 years as head coach, Whittingham never said that he was retiring, leading many to believe he would eventually return to the sidelines.

Since firing Moore, Michigan has remained relatively quiet about its search for a new head coach, although rumors have connected several people to the coveted job.

Utah is set to face Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday in what will be Whittingham's final game as the Utes head coach. Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley has already been named as Whittingham's successor.

Whittingham played for BYU, and apart from a few seasons at Idah State, has never coached outside the state of Utah.