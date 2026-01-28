University of Utah opens new on-campus baseball stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah officially opened its new stadium on Wednesday, ending three decades during which the Utes baseball team played its games off campus.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at Charlie Monfort Field at America First Ballpark brings Utah baseball back to its home campus for the first time in 30 years.

"We've been playing our games off campus for 30 years, so this today is really about bringing Utah baseball home," said Gavin Gough, associate athletic director at the University of Utah.

The state-of-the-art facility represents what Gough called a "game changer" for the program. Previously, the team's support services were scattered across campus and around town. Now, everything from competition to training and development can happen in one location.

Construction on the ballpark began in the summer of 2024 and was completed in approximately 18 months, finishing on time and on budget according to university officials.

Utah will host its first game at the ballpark on March 6 against Grand Canyon University.

Until then, the public can tour the new facility from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, giving community members their first opportunity to explore the completed ballpark.

The ballpark is built on the site of the former Utah Baseball practice facility on Guardsman Way, representing a significant milestone for both the university and baseball in Utah.