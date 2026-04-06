Utah football opens the playbook at interactive Women’s Clinic

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football opened its doors to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the program in its Women's Clinic on Friday. The night included a session with head coach Morgan Scalley, a player meet-and-greet, lessons about the game itself from coaches, and even drills led by the team and its staff.

FOX 13 Sports reporter Grace Lawrence not only covered the event, but participated in the drills — stepping into the shoes of what practice looks like for the Utes (on a much smaller scale).

Check out the experience in the video above!

