Utah promotes linebackers coach Colton Swan to defensive coordinator

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has promoted longtime linebackers coach Colton Swan to defensive coordinator on Morgan Scalley's new staff.

Swan has been with the Utah program since 2019, serving the last seven seasons as linebackers coach. As defensive coordinator, Swan will continue to coach the team's linebackers unit.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Utah defense this upcoming season," said Swan. "As I enter my eighth year alongside Coach Scalley, Utah has truly become home for my family and I'm eager to continue building on the strong culture that has been established here."

Swan takes over the Utah defense after Scalley, who has ran the unit since 2016, was promoted to head coach after Kyle Whittingham announced he was stepping down last month. Whittingham has since been named the head coach at the University of Michigan.