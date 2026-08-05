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Utah Utes Football release home game promotion schedule for 2026 season

Fight Song Changes
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2013, file photo, Utah fans cheer in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, in Salt Lake City.
Fight Song Changes
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SALT LAKE CITY — The Fall air is crisp and the hum of a crowd is building for Utah Football, the Utah Utes are rolling out a full lineup of home game promotions for the upcoming football season.

The seven-game slate kicks off the season with Stripe the Stadium and MUSS appreciation at the September 3 home opener vs. Idaho.

The follow game will by a Red Out game with Eric Weddle being inducted into the Ring of Honor. Weddle played for the Utes from 2003 to 2006 before being drafted by the then San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2007 NFL draft.

Full 2026 Utah Football Home Game Promotion Schedule:

Sept. 3 – Idaho – Stripe the Stadium & MUSS Appreciation
Sept. 12 – Arkansas – Red Out & Eric Weddle Ring of Honor Induction
Sept. 19 – Utah State – Ute Proud & Hall of Fame
Oct. 10 – Kansas – To Be Announced…
Oct. 24 – Houston – Homecoming & Parent Family Weekend
Nov. 7 – BYU – Red Out & Military Appreciation
Nov. 27 – West Virginia – Senior Day 

You can find more information on tickets and game packages here.

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