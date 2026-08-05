Gas leak forces road closures in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A gas leak has forced the closure of a South Salt Lake road, although few details are currently available.

Live video below shows traffic being diverted due to gas leak:

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, both directions of 3300 South are closed from 700 West to 1000 East due to the leak and are expected to remain closed for a few more hours, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department.

The exact location of the leak or its cause is not known.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

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