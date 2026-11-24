SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Utes are standing alone at the top of college football.

After defeating TCU Saturday night, Utah improved to 11-0, becoming the only undefeated team remaining in college football. The victory also secured the Utes a spot in the Big 12 Championship game.

Despite their perfect record and postseason opportunity, head coach Morgan Scalley said the team's focus must remain on what got them here in the first place: staying true to who they are.

Scalley said he regularly challenges his players to look beyond their positions on the field and understand who they are at their core.

“I ask our guys all the time, who are you? Because I'm a corner. No, that's your position. Who are you? At your core, who are you? Are you a fighter?” Scalley said.

He wants his players to recognize that football is only one part of their lives, not what defines them.

As Utah enters the final stretch of the regular season, Scalley also emphasized the importance of staying composed when adversity hits.

“My biggest deal is don't panic. If I panic, others are gonna panic,” he said, explaining that coaches and players must avoid tightening up and instead focus on correcting mistakes.

One area Coach Scalley would still like to see improvement is the third quarter. He acknowledged that the period has been an Achilles' heel for the Utes, particularly in road games when they have a lead.

While Utah has managed to respond and regain control in those situations, he wants to avoid putting his team in that position moving forward.

“Now we're able to respond eventually, but I'd like not to have that happen,” Scalley said. “So we've got to find out what the, maybe it's my just crappy halftime speech is that...that's it.”

The Utes will close out the regular season Friday against West Virginia at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game will also serve as a celebration of Utah's seniors.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on FOX 13 as the undefeated Utes look to finish the regular season strong before turning their attention to the Big 12 Championship.