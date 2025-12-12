Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Road rage incident leads to shots fired on Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A road rage incident involving multiple gunshots being fired forced the shutdown of a section of Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Watch LIVE below as area near Bangerter Highway closed due to shots fired

All northbound lanes of Bangerter Highway had been fully closed at 1820 South until they were reopened at 1:10 p.m. However, eastbound lanes on California Avenue remain closed to traffic.

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that shots were fired following a road rage incident that began on the highway near California Avenue, but no injuries have been reported.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, according to UHP.

