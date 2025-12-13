Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano wins Utah's first Outland Trophy

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Spencer Fano was named the winner of the 2025 Outland Trophy, given to the nation's best college football interior lineman.

The junior from Spanish Fork played in all 12 of Utah's games this season and becomes the first Utah player to win the award. Fano is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

"Winning this trophy means the world to me," Fano said. "Since I first started playing offensive tackle as a kid, attaining this trophy has been one of my biggest goals. Being in this position is truly surreal and it's hard to put what I'm feeling into words."

Fano earned an 84.0 grade this season from Pro Football Focus, which ranked him eighth in the country.