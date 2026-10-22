Utes prepare for 'best challenge so far' in matchup against Houston

SALT LAKE CITY — The excitement around college football in the Beehive State hasn't stopped the past two weeks.

ESPN College GameDay has taken note as well.

Last week, the premier pregame college football show was in Provo for the BYU-Notre Dame thriller, and Saturday they head to the University of Utah for the clash between the 10th-ranked Utes and No. 14 Houston.

"We're for sure excited; it's a good opportunity to show the world what we can do, you know, and we're excited," said Utah defensive back Rabbit Evans. "We're practicing well, so we're ready to go."

"Super excited," added Utah defensive back Jackson Bennee. "It's going to be a great game. They're a heck of a team, and it'll be the best challenge we have so far."

It's definitely Utah's toughest test yet.

Connor Weigman, a Texas A&M transfer, has led the Cougars offense, an explosive unit that's one of the best in the Big 12 Conference.

"Honestly, I feel confident with our secondary," Bennee said about the matchup. "I think they're just a good team all around. Their line's good. Running back, quarterback, receivers, you know, they're just solid all around."

Utah's offense is also one of the best in the Big 12 with multiple weapons — two quarterbacks, Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin, who can run, catch and throw. Running back Wayshawn Parker is just short of 600 rushing yards this season with seven touchdowns on the ground, and four through the air.

"...a lot of it comes down to how good are you on special teams and how disciplined are you," Utah head coach Morgan Scalley said about the similarities between the two teams and their offense and defense.

"So much respect for their coaching staff and how they do things, you know, they're very well coached. We're excited for what we've got prepared as well."

