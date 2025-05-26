Utah Valley on deck for second-ever NCAA baseball tournament appearance

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University will be the Beehive State's lone representative in this year's NCAA baseball tournament as the Wolverines earned their second-ever invite to play for a chance to compete in the College World Series.

The Wolverines will begin the journey this weekend in the Eugene Regional at the University of Oregon where they'll face the Ducks at 7 p.m. MDT on Friday.

Friday night's winner will play the winner of the Cal Poly-Arizona game, while the losers will face off in a Saturday elimination game.

Entering last week's WAC tournament as the third seed, UVU peeled off four straight wins to clinch the conference title and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Utah Valley's tournament appearance is its second all-time. The Wolverines traveled to Baton Rouge in 2016, where they dropped each of their regional games against LSU and Southeastern Louisiana.