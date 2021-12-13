Watch
Utah's Devin Lloyd named first-team AP All-American

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates as he walks off the field following their NCAA college football game against Arizona State in Salt Lake City.
Devin Lloyd
Posted at 4:04 PM, Dec 13, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd's incredible season continued Monday when he was named a first-team Associated Press All-American.

Lloyd is the first Utes linebacker to make the AP first team, and is the ninth first-team All-American in program history.

It has been a remarkable season for Lloyd whose eight sacks leads all Pac-12 linebackers. During the 2021 regular season, Lloyd had at least one tackle for loss in 10 of Utah's 13 games to go with his four interceptions.

Last week, Lloyd was named the Pac-12s defensive player of the year, in addition to earning first-team All-American honors from CBS Sports, ESPN and the Football Writers Association of America.

