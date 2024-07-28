Utah's Haley Batten wins silver in mountain biking at Paris Olympics

PARIS — Utah took its place on the medal podium for the first time during the Olympic Games in Paris as Park City's Haley Batten won silver in the cross-country mountain bike event.

It wasn't easy as the 25-year-old Batten broke her rear wheel during the first half of Sunday's race, which was run on Elancourt Hill, just 45 minutes west of Paris.

George Walker IV/AP Haley Batten, of United States, competes in the women's mountain bike cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Elancourt, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

After seven laps and over 30 kilometers, Batten battled back after her misfortune and crossed the line in second place with a time of 1:28:59. It is the best Olympics finish for an American man or woman since the sport began competing in the Games in 1996.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France took gold, while Sweden's Jenny Rissveds won bronze.

"I’m one of the best athletes in the world, and I know I’m the best I’ve ever been. For me, the preparation has been in the details. Steady building every single year, just one step at a time," said Batten. "It takes time, you can’t rush it, but I really believed in myself today.”