Utah's WNBA history lives on in games of future Starzz

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — With the new WNBA season tipping off Friday, it wouldn't be a surprise if the memories of Utah fans were jogged just a bit.

Salt Lake City lost the Utah Starzz, the local WNBA team, following the 2002 season when the club moved to Texas. Nonetheless, the team’s name lives on thanks to a youth basketball program based here at a Davis County gym.

"When we decided to get into the girls' basketball program, we figured the Utah Starzz was the way to go, we miss 'em," said coach Louis Gomez.

Gomez helped found the youth version of the Starzz in 2016 when his 7-year-old daughter, Destiny, showed an interest in the game. Over the years, he said, the growth of basketball among girls is a reflection of the product that the WNBA puts on the floor.

"Honestly, I think WNBA basketball right now is a lot more entertaining than NBA, sorry, Utah Jazz," Gomez laughed.

2025 WNBA season set to tip off with three games on ION:

Jazzi Prieto is a Starzz standout at guard. When the 17-year-old joined the program 10 years ago, the coaches shared with her and her teammates about the WNBA’s history in Utah.

"Once he had that name on our jersey, we know that we had to step up," Prieto said, "and prove that we can play."

And if, some day, Utah is awarded another WNBA franchise, both Jazzi and her coach are all for it.

"I believe that right now is a prime time to really invest in girls basketball, not to mention that Utah has grown a lot," Gomez said.

"I think it would be fun," added Jazzi. "I think now we see all these girls getting waived. I think we definitely need more teams in the WNBA."

If only the league front office is listening.