'Wow!' Midvale tattoo artist draws raves for his Utes helmet design

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah football team hasn't always looked great on the field this season, but the Utes will sport a winning look when they face Iowa State on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Helmets worn by Utes players will be a design featuring a culmination of specific art and tribal pieces, from every major island of Polynesia, including Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Hawaii, and Tahiti.
 
The gridiron masterpieces were all drawn up by Fred Frost of Frost City Tatau in Midvale.

Frost has been tattooing and drawing artwork since before he can remember, pouring his heritage and culture into every piece.

Local News

Lowe, Jordan families give back to Utah community ahead of Utes Senior Day

Chris Arnold

Saturday's helmets have been an instant hit across social media, surprising the artist himself.

"That was just like, wow," said Scott. "I’ve never done anything like this and it's really exciting to me to see the team come out of the tunnel with it on and stuff like that.

"I am just excited. I love it."

Even better, the helmets will make their debut on Frost's birthday.

 

