Dream Team surprises Roy military wife who puts food on tables of others

ROY, Utah — A Weber County woman is doing her part to remember the sacrifices made by military families. Kati Calhoun is filling pantries and putting food on others' tables, all while sharing a heartfelt thank you.

Because of Calhoun's work with Operation Homefront, she is being recognized by the FOX 13 Dream Team as a warrior for her community.

A military wife herself, Calhoun works tirelessly to help other military families. That’s why the Dream Team arrived at her office at Kent’s Market in Roy to deliver a surprise.

"Kati, you are so well known for doing such an amazing job taking care of military families, we thought we’d take care of you a bit," said Charlene Wells with Mountain America Credit Union.

Calhoun was surprised with a basket containing a blanket, hair and body products, a gift card for dinner and a movie, chocolates, of course, and a donation to help you with Operation Homefront

"It's my why in life," said Calhoun. :I am so gracious. Not only does my husband wear the uniform, but there are so many amazing American heroes who wear the uniform and we have the freedoms that we have because of them.

"I feel like I get to get up every day and do this and I have those freedoms because of that. The least I can do is say thank you to them and their families. Because when the members are gone serving their country, the families are at home. We need to wrap our arms around them as a community and say we got you while they are gone."

Calhoun was described as more than a friend, but more like a mom.

"Usually, moms you don't understand their impact. They are always watching you, they are taking care of you, they are nurturing you. You don't realize how much of an impact that your mom makes until you have grown up and you look back on it," said Raegan Hunsaker. "She has that same effect to her community in a way, where even though it's a little bit every day, it's making a huge impact for later down the line.

Kati has no plans on stopping anytime soon.

"Everybody says, are you going to go bigger? i always say absolutely. I think the need is there, the love is there."