How small habits can boost children’s success in the classroom

A month into the school year, it’s the perfect moment for parents to take stock and help their students start strong. Simple routines and healthy habits at home can set the stage for academic success.

“The first tip I’d say is to be really engaged with your kids’ school,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, executive medical director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

National test scores in reading, science and math have dropped in recent years. “But the good news is in Utah, we’re higher than the national average,” Woodruff said.

Still, reading scores lag behind. Attendance is also a concern. “About a quarter of Utah kids missed more than 10 percent of a school year,” Woodruff said.

Chronic absences, he noted, can lead to slipping grades and changing attitudes toward school.

“If you notice any of those trends, the key step is to talk to your child and reach out to the school counselor,” Woodruff said.

Health and wellness outside the classroom also play a major role in academic success.

“The right nutrition and exercise make us more engaged and more alert and more present,” Woodruff said. “It’s really important that our kids get a balanced diet with lots of protein – and protein comes from dairy, meat, beans and nuts. And then a lot of unprocessed fruits and veggies are an important part of that diet, as well.”

He recommends limiting processed, sugary foods and drinks and encouraging kids to choose water whenever possible.

Sleep is another key factor. “We know from published studies that children that don’t get enough sleep have mental health and behavioral challenges more than those that get more sleep, and we know that they don’t learn, as well,” Woodruff said.

He suggests no screen time at least two hours before bed, with reading as a better alternative.

Daily physical activity is equally important. “Being physically active actually helps repair your brain and consolidate memories, boost your metabolism – all the things that are really important for learning – and kids should be active every day, at least once a day,” Woodruff said.

“These are all things we have to show our kids that we can do it, too, and they learn by example,” he added.

Experts say small, consistent steps at home can help set children up for a strong year ahead.