Sepsis can turn deadly fast: Know the warning signs

Fever, chills and weakness may seem like signs of a routine illness. But when symptoms are unusual or an infection gets worse, they could signal sepsis, a medical emergency requiring immediate treatment.

Dr. Mike Woodruff with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah joined FOX 13 to explain the warning signs and why acting quickly matters.

Sepsis develops when the body’s response to an infection begins damaging its own tissues and organs.

“It kind of goes out of control, a process that’s normally trying to protect you,” Woodruff said.

About 1.7 million U.S. adults develop sepsis annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 350,000 adults who develop it die during hospitalization or are discharged to hospice.

Know the warning signs

Woodruff said symptoms can resemble the flu or dehydration. Warning signs include fever, chills, unusual weakness, confusion, lightheadedness and fainting.

Other signs can include shortness of breath, clammy skin, severe discomfort and a fast heart rate or weak pulse, according to the CDC.

Woodruff encouraged people to seek medical attention when symptoms are out of the ordinary. Providers check vital signs and may order tests to look for infection and organ damage.

Knowing your usual temperature, blood pressure and heart rate can help you describe changes. However, home measurements cannot rule out sepsis and should not delay care.

If an infection is worsening or is not improving, seek medical care immediately.

Treatment cannot wait

“This is really a race against the clock,” Woodruff said.

Treatment focuses on controlling the infection and supporting the body. Doctors may give antibiotics and intravenous fluids while testing to identify the infection’s source.

“Because the quicker we can jump on this and get you the right treatment, the better your odds of a good outcome,” Woodruff said.

Anyone can develop sepsis, but older adults, infants, people with chronic illnesses and those with weakened immune systems face greater risk.

Preventing infections

Woodruff encouraged viewers to talk with their doctor about recommended vaccines, including those for flu, COVID-19, RSV and measles.

Regular handwashing, keeping wounds clean and covered, and managing chronic conditions also help prevent infections that can lead to sepsis.