2026 is the annual Utah Human Race. It's always held on Thanksgiving morning!

The race takes place in Sandy at the Sandy Promenade and is a family-friendly event.

Utah Food Bank's Ginette Bott says they hope to have 5,000 participants this year, which would have a huge impact on the 533,000 Utahns facing hunger.

Utah food Bank provides food to a statewide network of 390 emergency food pantries and agencies and last year 69.4 million pounds of food was distributed, which is the equivalent of 57.8 million meals.

Support is more critical than ever with inflation and high costs of living creating squeezing household budgets even tighter, contributing to levels of demand even higher than what we saw at the height of the pandemic.

If people want to get involved in other ways, Ginette says, "We always request food, time, or money."

Online registration is now open for Utah Human Race, there is no same-day registration.

You can find out more at UtahFoodBank.org.