A brand new Les Schwab Tire Centers store is now open in West Valley City

A brand new Les Schwab Tire Centers location is now open in West Valley City. The ribbon cutting just happened a couple days ago.

It is at 3845 Constitution Boulevard, and this store replaces a location that had been on 3500 South.

The community was invited to be there for the Grand Opening on Friday to enjoy sweet treats from Katie's Cookies, and see classic cars displayed by The Throttles. Guests also were able to get some free merchandise and gift cards.

Les Schwab also donated brand new tires to The Road Home, they have a 2012 Toyota Camry that they use to drive people to appointments and meetings.

It's part of Les Schwab's "Tires for Purpose" program.

The new location is 10,000 square feet to better serve West Valley City residents and surrounding areas.

It has seven bays to work on cars and services include retail service, alignment, shocks, oil changes and more and as your car is being worked on, you can enjoy free popcorn.

Plus, Les Schwab always offers free pre-trip checks so you know your car is ready!

This is the 34th Les Schwab store in Utah and the company has more than 400 employees in our state.

For more information please visit: lesschwab.com