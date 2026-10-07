A contestant from Utah is on Wednesday's episode of "99 to Beat" on Fox.

In 99 to Beat, 100 contestants go head-to-head in a range of seemingly simple and hilarious games in an arced competition game show like we've never seen before.

As contestants battle it out against each other, each round will see the number of players whittled down until one person is left standing and wins the life changing top prize of $1,000,000.

Right now 69 contestants are left and on the episode on Wednesday, October 10, 2026, one of the competitors is from Utah.

We talked with Lisa Herrera about her experience on the game show hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews.

Lisa says they competed in five games, "Pick A Flower", "Cold Hearted", "On the Edge", "Measuring Up", and "Hands Off".

You can learn watch the show right here on Fox 13 at 8pm and learn more at foxflash.com/shows/99-to-beat.

Also follow Lisa's journey on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

