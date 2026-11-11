"A Kurt Bestor Christmas" is coming back for the holiday season

It's time to get your tickets to "A Kurt Bestor Christmas'.

Kurt joined us in studio to tell us about this year's concert series which includes performances throughout Utah and features special guests for the Salt Lake City shows, "The National Parks" band.

Holiday Tour Dates:

December 3–5: Salt Lake City – Eccles Theater

December 12: Logan – Eccles Theater

December 14: St. George – Cox Grand Theater

December 15: Gunnison – Casino Star Theatre

December 23–25: Park City – Egyptian Theatre

Visit Kurtbestor.com for tickets and more information.