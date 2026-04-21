A national scavenger hunt is going on to find the shelter dog who has spent nearly 15 years in a kennel.

Can you believe there's a dog in the United States right now that has spent nearly 15 years in a kennel waiting for a forever family?

It's true, and a scavenger hunt is on to find that dog and hopefully find him or her a home. The winner could win $10,000!

The nationwide puzzle hunt, created by escape-room specialists, features daily clues, released via Jordan's Way's Patreon throughout April, that guide one scavenger hunter to America's longest-tenured shelter dog.

Organizer and Jordan's Way founder, Kris Rotonda told Ashley Hawk that he hopes that learning the dog's story will inspire a wave of adoptions across the country.

The biggest hunt of its kind, more than 15,000 animal shelters and rescue organizations across America are participating in the groundbreaking event.

When it's all done, one winner will not only receive that a $10K grand prize, they'll also get the chance to meet Dog the Bounty Hunter at the shelter where the mystery dog was found.

Kris established Jordan's Way after his best friend, Jordan, spent 3.5 years in a shelter before becoming his companion for 11 years.

Her passing motivated him to travel across the country to support neglected shelters and advocate for overlooked dogs.

You can learn more at jordanswaytour.com.