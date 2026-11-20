When you hear neurosurgeon, brain surgery may come to mind. While that is a big part of it, neurosurgeons also help with chronic neck and back pain.

Dr. Brian Anderson is a neurosurgeon at Central Valley Medical Center (CVMC) in Nephi and joined us with the care he's bringing to the rural area of central Utah.

He grew up in a small town, in Delta, where his father was a farmer. Dr. Anderson says he knows how small communities care for each other, and that's carried him through his training all over the country.

"My heart has always been in a small town," he says.

At CVMC, he says they have amazing technology that allows doctors to do things differently.

Surgeries are consistently getting safer and less invasive, which means a better and faster recovery.

Dr. Anderson says he spends a lot of his time providing answers or solutions when his patients living with pain have been told "there's nothing that can be done".

And, Dr. Anderson says, if he's unable to help, he will help you get somewhere that can.

You can learn more at centralvalleymedicalcenter.com.