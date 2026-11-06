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A new movie filmed in Utah and another produced by Utah's Angel Studios are new for the weekend

At the Movies
Here are your weekend movie reviews.
At the Movies
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Streaming on Prime is the sci-fi thriller "Orion". A sole survivor astronaut returns from a disastrous mission with no memory of what killed his crew. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Orion is a slow-to-build sci-fi film that needs less talk and more action." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Tubi is the holiday romance film "The Nutcracker Wish". When a dance teacher, is gifted a 'magical' Nutcracker, the real-life version shows up at her front door. Tony says, "The Nutcracker Wish is an enjoyable holiday romance romp suitable for the whole family." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

In selected theaters is the comedy / thriller "Wild Horse Nine". Two CIA agents face a trust-testing mission from Santiago to Easter Island during 1973's in Chilean Coup. Tony says, "Wild Horse Nine is a hilarious spy romp that will have you laughing out loud." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the historical musical drama "Drummer Boy". As America's fight for independence begins, a young drummer boy, an enslaved woman, and a divided family search for freedom. Tony says, "With the Revolutionary War as a backdrop, "Drummer Boy is a story about the bonds of friendship, family, love and duty." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

You can get more movie content at screenchatter.com.

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