America First is here to help your money do more when it comes to buying a car

Buying a car can be one of the most important decisions we make, as it connects us to everything in life.

Without reliable transportation, our personal, work, and school lives are disrupted.

In addition, there are important financial decisions to be made with such a large purchase.

America First Credit Union is here to help your money do more.

Dave Nellis, with America First, says they have an offer right now if you finance or refinance an auto loan, you can enjoy 90 days with no payments on qualifying loans.

After the initial 90-day period, regular monthly payments begin.

Members can take advantage of competitive auto loan rates, with rates varying by creditworthiness, term, and state

That means for 90 days, you can free up cash for other financial priorities.

Plus, you may be able to reduce monthly payments or get a lower interest rate from your existing auto loan.

Loans can be easily managed through online banking and the America First mobile app.

Apply today by visiting any branch, applying online, or calling to get started and take advantage of competitive rates plus 90 days with no payments on qualifying loans. *

You can learn more at americafirst.com.