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Ashley Hawk shares four fun, trendy dirty soda-inspired drink recipes

OLIPOP "Dirty Soda" Recipes
(The Place Advertiser) - Ashley Hawk shares four fun, trendy dirty soda-inspired drink recipes.
OLIPOP "Dirty Soda" Recipes
OLIPOP "Dirty Soda" Recipes
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Dirty sodas are having a major moment right now, and Ashley Hawk is showing us how to recreate some of the trendiest combinations at home using OLIPOP for a nostalgic treat with a more balanced twist.

1. Classic Dirty Cola

Made with OLIPOP Classic Cola, coconut cream, and fresh lime for a refreshing take on the viral dirty soda trend.

2. Grape Cream Pop

A creamsicle-inspired drink featuring OLIPOP Grape, coconut cream, and vanilla for a nostalgic dessert-style sip.

3. Cherry Vanilla Float

Made with OLIPOP Cherry Cola, vanilla, and cream to recreate an old-fashioned soda fountain float flavor.

4. Hydration Boost

A wellness-inspired mocktail using OLIPOP Lemon Lime, electrolyte powder, and fresh lime for a refreshing hydration-friendly option.

You can find more information at drinkolipop.com.

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