Ashley Hawk shares four fun, trendy dirty soda-inspired drink recipes

Dirty sodas are having a major moment right now, and Ashley Hawk is showing us how to recreate some of the trendiest combinations at home using OLIPOP for a nostalgic treat with a more balanced twist.
1. Classic Dirty Cola
Made with OLIPOP Classic Cola, coconut cream, and fresh lime for a refreshing take on the viral dirty soda trend.
2. Grape Cream Pop
A creamsicle-inspired drink featuring OLIPOP Grape, coconut cream, and vanilla for a nostalgic dessert-style sip.
3. Cherry Vanilla Float
Made with OLIPOP Cherry Cola, vanilla, and cream to recreate an old-fashioned soda fountain float flavor.
4. Hydration Boost
A wellness-inspired mocktail using OLIPOP Lemon Lime, electrolyte powder, and fresh lime for a refreshing hydration-friendly option.
You can find more information at drinkolipop.com.