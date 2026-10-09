At the Movies: "Arsa", "Double Trouble" and "Angel and the Badman"

Playing in selected theaters is the fantasy / drama "Arsa". Eighteen-year-old Arsa lives at the edge of the world. The island she loves and has always lived on is a natural reserve and inspires her world of fantasy. When a group of vacationers arrive on the island and invade her territory, the spell is broken. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Arsa is a slow-moving and intricate film about the clash between reality and fantasy, it just needed to be more compelling and engaging." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the action / comedy "Double Trouble". Two witty sisters in Vegas get tangled in a holiday heist and join forces with an ex-MI6 guard to outmaneuver a master thief and recover a diamond gauntlet before Christmas. Tony says, "Double Trouble is a screwball caper-comedy aimed at teens. The film is good natured and offers up a few good laughs." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Also in selected theaters is the remake of the 1947 classic western "Angel and the Badman". When outlaw Quirt Evans staggers onto a rancher's land with a bullet in his back, he expects a quick death, not mercy. But Penny, the rancher's daughter, offers him a chance at something he's never had: a life beyond violence. But when his past catches up with him he must decide what road to choose. Tony says, "Angel and the Badman is a terrific remake offering solid performances, humor and an edgier and darker script. All in all the film is worth your time to see." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

You can find more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.