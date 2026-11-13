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Ballet West is bringing something a little unexpected to the stage!

"Rolling with the Stones"
(The Place Advertiser) - Ballet West is bringing something unexpected to the stage.
"Rolling with the Stones"
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From the iconic music of The Rolling Stones to the beauty of classical ballet, Ballet West is bringing something a little unexpected to the stage.

We talked with Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute about "Rolling with the Stones", a program of five contemporary works rooted in both classical ballet and modern dance.

"This program takes us on a journey, and it is also deeply personal to me, as each work represents, associatively or literally, different aspects of my own life's journey," he says.

You can see it now through November 14, 2026 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City.

Tickets start at just $39 and you can get yours today at BalletWest.org or or 801-869-6800.

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