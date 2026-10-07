Beyond the Surface: How countertops are becoming an experience

Countertops are becoming more than just a surface to prepare food - they're becoming an experience!

Darrin Campbell, Cobble Creek Countertops, joined us with the three biggest countertop trends for 2026.

He says homeowners are looking for cleaner, more seamless kitchens while incorporating technology directly into their surfaces.

The three trends to watch are:



Under-counter wireless charging Invisible cooking technology Integrated LED lighting beneath natural stone

Under-counter charging systems, such as FreePower, integrate charging technology beneath the counter so homeowners can power compatible devices without adding visible cords and chargers to the surface.

This helps maintain the clean, uncluttered look homeowners want in modern kitchens while putting everyday technology right where they need it.

Invisible cooking technology, such as InvisaCook, transforms the countertop itself into the cooking area.

Rather than designing the kitchen around a traditional visible cooktop, this technology helps create a more seamless, minimalist workspace.

When the cooking area isn't being used, homeowners retain the look and functionality of their countertop surface.

Integrated LED lighting can be installed beneath quartzite and other select natural stones to illuminate the countertop.

The light can reveal the depth, movement, veining and natural beauty within the stone, turning the countertop into a dramatic design feature.

Darrin also says after years of quartz dominating countertop design, homeowners are increasingly interested in the individuality and character of natural stone, particularly quartzite.

No two slabs are exactly alike, giving homeowners an opportunity to create a kitchen or bathroom that feels distinctive rather than mass-produced.

Natural stone also works particularly well with trends such as full-height backsplashes and integrated lighting.

If you are thinking about choosing a new countertop, think about how the kitchen or bathroom will actually be used and how it coordinates with cabinetry, flooring and the backsplash.

See The Latest Trends with Darrin and Cobble Creek Countertops at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show.

The show runs Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy and features hundreds of trusted home improvement experts, interactive experiences and appearances by Chase Morrill, Ashley Morrill and Ryan Eldridge from Magnolia Network's Maine Cabin Masters.

The 2026 Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Friday, Oct. 9 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (ages 13+) – $10 online; $12 regular price

Seniors (ages 55+) – $9

4-Pack – $36 for four adult tickets (four for the price of three)

Children ages 12 and under – FREE

For more information and tickets, visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.