Boot Camp: How to pair the right boots and pants together

Before you decide your boots are outdated or that you need a new pair, try them with a different style of pants.

Stylist Dani Slaugh says, "Sometimes your closet isn't the problem—it's simply how you're putting the pieces together."

She joined us with a couple of guidelines:

1. For cropped jeans, Dani says the best boot is a taller-shaft ankle boot. Choose a boot with enough shaft height to meet the hem of the jean to avoid the shortening affect.

2. For wide-leg jeans or pants the best boot is one with some height and an angular toe. Dani says a pointed, almond or slightly elongated toe helps extend the leg line and a heel can also give the illusion of a longer looking leg. Ideally, the pant should hit just above the floor rather than puddling around the boot.

3. Bulky barrel or cuffed jeans go best with a boot with some visual weight. Dani says, "Barrel jeans already have volume and personality. A tiny, delicate boot can appear unbalanced. Try lug-sole boots, or chunkier ankle boots. The more visual weight you have in the pant, the more visual weight your shoe or boot can handle."

You can learn more from Dani on Instagram @StyleByDanithegirl or on the web StyeByDani.com.