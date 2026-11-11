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Celebrate National Sundae Day with MilkShake Factory

MilkShake Factory
We are celebrating National Sundae Day with Milkshake Factory.
National Sundae Day
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We are celebrating National Sundae Day with MilkShake Factory.

Every item is made with MilkShake Factory's signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using exclusive recipes.

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae: Housemade vanilla ice cream layered with fudge brownies, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and melted fudge.

Peanut Butter Meltaway Cookie Sundae: Housemade vanilla ice cream layered with peanut butter cookies, creamy peanut butter sauce, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and melted fudge.

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae: Housemade vanilla ice cream layered with sweet sliced strawberries and vanilla sponge cake.

S'Mores Sundae: Housemade vanilla ice cream layered with crunchy honey grahams, crispy marshmallows, melted fudge, and marshmallow crème.

Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients.

MilkShake Factory Holladay is located at 1920 East Rodeo Drive, Spaced D60 in Holladay, Utah.

You can learn more at milkshakefactory.com and @milkshakefactory.

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