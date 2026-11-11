Celebrate National Sundae Day with MilkShake Factory

We are celebrating National Sundae Day with MilkShake Factory.

Every item is made with MilkShake Factory's signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using exclusive recipes.

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae: Housemade vanilla ice cream layered with fudge brownies, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and melted fudge.

Peanut Butter Meltaway Cookie Sundae: Housemade vanilla ice cream layered with peanut butter cookies, creamy peanut butter sauce, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and melted fudge.

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae: Housemade vanilla ice cream layered with sweet sliced strawberries and vanilla sponge cake.

S'Mores Sundae: Housemade vanilla ice cream layered with crunchy honey grahams, crispy marshmallows, melted fudge, and marshmallow crème.

Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients.

MilkShake Factory Holladay is located at 1920 East Rodeo Drive, Spaced D60 in Holladay, Utah.

You can learn more at milkshakefactory.com and @milkshakefactory.

