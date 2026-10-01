Celebrate the Utah Mammoth's home opener at a party on the plaza

The Utah Mammoth Home Opener Celebration takes place on Thursday, October 1, 2026, starting at 3:30 PM MT on the SeatGeek Plaza outside the Delta Center ahead of their 7:30 PM game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jenny Hardman was at the Delta Center for a preview and talked with Lisa Nilchian, Vice President of Marketing for the Utah Mammoth.

She says the party is free to the public and no game ticket is required to attend.

There will be music and activities on the plaza as well as games and giveaways.

The highlight may be the Mountain Blue Carpet Walk, a special player walk-in expeirence.

You may even catch sight of the "Zammoth", a custom, mammoth-shaped fan ride built from a retrofitted 2002 Winter Olympics Zamboni.

It carries up to eight fans at a time around the ice during pregame ceremonies and intermissions.

For more information click here.