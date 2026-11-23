Chef Jeff from Smith's shares his recipe for Crispy Cranberry-Orange Chicken, a crispy takeout-style chicken coated in a glossy, sweet-tart fresh cranberry-orange glaze.

Yield: 4–6 servings | Total time: About 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the Chicken

1½ lb boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup cornstarch

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, beaten

1 tsp kosher salt; ½ tsp black pepper

Neutral oil, for frying

For the Cranberry-Orange Glaze

1½ cups fresh cranberries

¾ cup orange juice

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

2 Tbsp orange marmalade

3 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp freshly grated ginger

1 tsp orange zest; 1 tsp sesame oil

Optional: 1 Tbsp cornstarch mixed with 2 Tbsp cold water

For Serving

Cooked jasmine rice, sliced green onions and toasted sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS

1. Make the glaze. Combine cranberries, orange juice, brown sugar, marmalade, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic and ginger in a saucepan. Simmer 8–10 minutes, until most cranberries burst.

2. Blend half the glaze. Carefully transfer about half the cooked cranberry sauce to a tall container and purée with an immersion blender until smooth. Return to the pan; gently mash any oversized cranberry pieces. Stir in orange zest and sesame oil, simmer 2–3 minutes until glossy, and add cornstarch slurry only if needed.

3. Coat the chicken. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Dip pieces into beaten eggs, then dredge in the combined flour and cornstarch. Rest 5 minutes.

4. Fry. Heat 1½–2 inches oil to 350°F. Fry in batches 4–6 minutes, until golden and chicken reaches 165°F. Drain on a wire rack.

5. Glaze and serve. Toss hot chicken with just enough warm sauce to coat. Serve immediately over jasmine rice; garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

CHEF JEFF TIPS

Chicken thighs stay juicy during frying; cook in batches to keep the oil hot.

Purée half the glaze for a glossy coating while retaining small pieces of cranberry for texture.

Cranberries naturally thicken the sauce; add slurry only if it needs help.

Make the glaze ahead; toss with chicken only when ready to serve.

Find this and more recipes at @mysmithsgrocery on Instagram.