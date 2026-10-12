Chef Jeff's Everything Roast Beef Sliders with Horseradish Cream

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's is sharing a recipe for tender rare roast beef sliders on everything-seasoned rolls with creamy horseradish and a rich sherry-spiked au jus.

MAKES

12 sliders

INGREDIENTS

Sherry Au Jus



1 Tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1/3 cup dry sherry

3 cups low-sodium beef stock

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt, to taste

Horseradish Cream



1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

3 Tbsp prepared horseradish, drained

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Pinch kosher salt

Everything-Seasoned Rolls



1 (12-count) package Hawaiian-style slider rolls

1 large egg

1 Tbsp water

1 1/2–2 Tbsp everything bagel seasoning



For the Sliders



1 lb thinly sliced rare deli roast beef

Prepared horseradish, optional for serving

DIRECTIONS

1. Make the sherry au jus. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook 3–4 minutes until softened and lightly browned. Add the garlic and cook about 30 seconds. Pour in the sherry and simmer until reduced by about half. Add the beef stock, Worcestershire, and black pepper. Simmer 10–15 minutes until flavorful and slightly reduced. Strain for a clean jus, if desired, and season with salt to taste. Keep hot.

2. Make the horseradish cream. Stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, prepared horseradish, Dijon, Worcestershire, and a pinch of salt. Refrigerate until ready to assemble.

3. Make the everything-seasoned tops. Heat the oven to 375°F. Keeping the slider rolls connected, slice the slab horizontally. Place the top slab on a sheet pan. Whisk the egg with the water and brush lightly over the roll tops. Sprinkle evenly with the everything bagel seasoning. Bake 5–7 minutes, just until the tops are glossy, lightly crisp, and the seasoning is set. Remove from the oven.

4. Warm the roast beef gently. Reduce the au jus to very low heat; do not boil. Add the sliced rare roast beef in loose handfuls and warm only 30–60 seconds, just until heated through. Remove promptly with tongs so the beef stays tender and pink.

5. Build the sliders. Spread the bottom slab of rolls generously with horseradish cream. Layer the warm roast beef evenly over the rolls, then replace the everything-seasoned top slab. Cut into 12 individual sliders.

6. Serve. Serve immediately with hot sherry au jus alongside for dipping and additional prepared horseradish for anyone who wants extra heat.

CHEF JEFF TIPS

Start with rare roast beef. Thinly sliced rare deli roast beef gives the sliders tenderness and a beautiful pink center without requiring you to roast a whole cut of beef.

Don't boil the beef. The jus should be hot but gentle. A quick 30–60 second warm-up protects the texture and keeps good roast beef from turning gray and tough.

Keep the seasoned top crisp. Warm the beef in the jus rather than pouring jus over the assembled sliders. Dip at the table so the everything-seasoned roll tops stay crisp.

Horseradish brings the bite. The creamy sauce keeps the sliders approachable, while straight prepared horseradish alongside gives guests the option for more heat.

For more recipes please follow Smith's @mysmithsgrocery.