Cocoa can be healthy enough to drink every day.

LOCOCO is about making the case that cocoa can finally grow up, be fancy—and be healthy enough to drink every day as an adult ritual.

Their cocoa is blended with organic cacao and dark french Dutch-processed cocoa, formulated with chefs, and recognized by Food & Wine and Bon Appetit—all while also being vegan, 5g sugar, and made with 3 functional mushrooms to bring your body into balance.

LOCOCO started in a Park City home kitchen, where owner Anna Bloom approached cocoa the way a chef would: exploring, tweaking and testing combinations until she found the right balance of flavor and healthful ingredients.

The LOCOCO Tasting Room, a cocoa bar and speakeasy tucked above Main Street, invites people to be the chef and do the same.

The idea is to provide a place to gather in Park City that's local, and less transactional, more experiential: bringing wellness plus playfullness and creativity to the après vibes.

In December they plan to open their doors for individual bookings for the hosted bar.

Anna joined us with three unexpected flavor combinations from the Tasting Room bar that you can make at home!

Golden Hour: LOCOCO Lux Vanilla cocoa with chai spiced syrup, topped with freeze-dried ginger and edible marigolds

Sweater Weather (Zero Proof): LOCOCO Lux Vanilla cocoa, topped with a toasted vegan marshmallow and cardamom-pepper-salt dust. This was a signature Ketel One cocktail for Sundance created by Charles Joly. I would be making it zero proof for the segment.

Harvest Moon: LOCOCO Original Spice cocoa, topped with fresh orange and freeze dried strawberry

You can learn more at lococomagic.com.

