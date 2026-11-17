CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital - Davis in Layton is turning 50, and the community is invited to the big celebration!

It's happening on Saturday, November 21, from 10am to 1pm at Western Sports Park in Farmington.

It's a free, family-friendly event that includes a Teddy Bear Clinic for the kids and families can also get a hands-on look at surgical robots!

There will be free flu vaccines for the adults and dozens of community partners joining the fun on-site.

50 years is a huge deal for any institution and Ashlyn Hall, CNO, Holy Cross Hospital - Davis, says when they first opened their doors back in 1976, the goal was straight-forward: to be a reliable partner in health for their neighbors.

Reaching 50 years isn't just about the building: it's about the generations of families who have trusted Holy Cross during their most vulnerable moments.

Healthcare has changed drastically in the five decades the hospital's been open, and Holy Cross Hospital - Davis has stayed on the cutting edge to keep patients safe.

You can learn more at mountain.commonspirit.org/Davis50.