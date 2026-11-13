Daisy still has a lot of puppy energy, so she'd be a great companion for kids!

If you are looking for a bubbly, fun-loving, and loyal companion to brighten your days, Daisy's your girl!

She's a one-year-old bundle of joy who's the perfect mix of an adventure partner and an office assistant.

Daisy's a Schnauzer mix who is house and crate-trained, and good with everyone she meets, including children.

She loves playing riding in the car, toys and she's learning how to sit and walk on her leash.

She's spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like to meet Daisy, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at The Dog's Meow on Saturday, November 14, 2026 from 12-3pm.