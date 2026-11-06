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Dexter is a tiny little guy who wants to be your shadow

Let's Find Dexter a Home!
Dexter is good with kids, dogs and cats and he's ready for his forever home.
Let's Find Dexter a Home!
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Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week, Dexter, is a tiny little boy is is very mellow and loving with everyone he meets.

He's a seven-year-old Yorkie, who was recently trimmed because he was matted, but his beautiful long, silky coat will grow out again.

He's good with dogs, cats and people of all ages, including children.

Dexter would be your shadow, he's content with just laying by you and cuddling, but he also loves to play and is good at the game of fetch.

He is neutered, chipped and vaccinated.

You can meet him by filling out an adoption application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco in Draper, 195 E. 12300 S., on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.

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