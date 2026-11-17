Did you know that if your car is in a crash, no matter how minor, the insurance company should reimburse the cost of a new car seat?

In our Legally Speaking segment, Ken Denos and Natalie Roos, with Acadia Law Group, say many people assume that if a seat looks fine, it is fine.

But, they explained a seat can absorb crash forces and look perfect while the plastic or safety mechanisms are weakened in ways you can't see.

Many manufacturers recommend replacing the car seat after any crash.

Brands like Evenflo, Cybex, and Doona say it in their guidelines. This is supported by the federal government guidance to follow the manufacturer's instructions.

A car seat is property. If another driver causes the crash, their property damage liability coverage is what pays for your damaged property.

Utah requires every driver to carry at least $15,000 of that coverage.

And it doesn't matter whether your child was in the seat at the time of the crash. The seat is damaged property either way.

Insurers sometimes say they only pay if the seat was occupied or the crash was serious.

That's why Acadia is here, to push back.

If you are in a crash, don't toss the seat, and don't continue to use the seat if you can avoid it.

Take photos, find the make, model, and serial number, and find the page of the manual about replacement after a crash.

If you can afford to, get a replacement of a similar make and model and save the receipt for reimbursement.

You can get all of those items over to Acadia and then they'd submit that with your property damage claim for you.

Your child's safety isn't something to gamble on to save an insurance company a few hundred dollars. They should address this and address it quickly.

You can call Acadia 24/7 at 801-816-2525 or learn more at acadialawgroup.com.