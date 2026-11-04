Dinner and a show? How about a dinner that IS the show!?!

Tepanyaki Kitchen is a new dining concept in downtown Salt Lake City and they joined us in studio with some of the favorite menu items.

You're probably familiar with Tepanyaki Grill, and this is similar, but instead of cooking the food at your table, you can watch as it's prepared in an open kitchen.

All the food is cooked fresh and service is quick!

You'll find all the favorites like fried rice, shrimp, beef and salmon!

You can dine in, or take out and reservations are also accepted.

Learn more at tepanyakikitchen.com.