Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero is coming to Salt Lake City November 6–8 at Delta Center, bringing Disney magic to life in an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

The show features a mix of classic Disney favorites and newer beloved characters, including Mirabel from Encanto, Moana and Maui, Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Stitch, Ariel, Rapunzel and Belle, alongside Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends.

Audiences can expect world-class figure skating, stunning costumes, incredible special effects and breathtaking performances as their favorite Disney stories come to life on the ice. At its heart, the show celebrates courage, determination and discovering the hero within yourself.

We talked with one of the skaters in the show, Matt Kershaw, who has been skating since he was six years old.

He's from the Isle of Wight in England and has been performing professionally since he was a teenager and says in that 15 years since, chances are you've seen him in a show before.

Families have six opportunities to experience the magic at Delta Center:

Friday, November 6: 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 7: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 8: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Family-friendly ticket options are available at SeatGeek.com or the Delta Center box office or disneyonice.com.